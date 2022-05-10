TAG MultiMedia partners with CodeBaby, Inc. to bring Conversational AI to marketplace

Join us to learn about the latest in preparing for the Metaverse! TAG Partner: Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby Founder and President TAG MultiMedia

Firm to host live and online event May 19 explaining the Metaverse

CLAWSON, MI, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Michigan company is partnering with a technology firm from Wisconsin to help businesses learn more about being seen and heard in the new world known as the Metaverse.

Based in Clawson, Mich., TAG MultiMedia has joined with CodeBaby, Inc. to bring Conversational AI Avatars to life for small businesses. CodeBaby, based in Milwaukee, has been helping businesses with Conversational AI (C-AI) for more than a decade, combining digital representation with real-time data retrieval and delivery in an easy, functional and humanized way.

“We are very excited to partner with TAG MultiMedia as they build out Avatars married to our proprietary C-AI software,” said CodeBaby Founder and President Norrie Daroga. “This preferred arrangement ensures the best experience for their clients as they create virtual representatives of business owners and customers in a digitally rich environment.”

TAG MultiMedia is hosting an in person and online event, “The Metaverse and Your Business,” that will help business owners learn more about how CAI-Avatars are an effective tool. The Thursday, May 19 event is free and will be held from 3-4 p.m. in Royal Oak at the Bamboo Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Mich. Registration is required by visiting TAGMultiMedia.net to opt-in and receive a link to the presentation.

The two Midwest companies met during the pandemic via LinkedIn while doing background research. In early exchanges, Daroga shared that his brother had lived in the Troy area for several years and was familiar with the community.

“This local connection was a sweet aside as we formalized our collaborative efforts in the wake of the Metaverse becoming more mainstream,” says TAG President Michelle Armstrong. “Norrie has practical rather than trendy insights . He and his team welcome our input and find a way to support our vision. It is what is allowing us to create something useful now with a future-focus.”

The trials and refinement of Conversational Avatars (CAI-Avatars) have led to applications in the medical, educational and retail spaces. In fact, Daroga is spending most of his time consulting schools and businesses on how CAI-Avatars can improve the user experience and communicate key details and information. He will be an advisor for a new course at the Center for Advanced Sciences and the Arts (CASA) in Oak Park, Mich. this fall.

TAG MultiMedia, an ad-tech agency in Clawson, Michigan works with local talent to bring innovative marketing to brick and mortar and remote businesses alike. Contact them at 248-571-4991 or by email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.