Saskatchewan Agriculture Student Scholarship Recipients Announced

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2022

Today, federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit presented four agriculture scholarships to students from across the province.

"There is a wide variety of trades and careers associated with the agriculture sector, from the farm to the lab to technology companies," said Bibeau. "Encouraging young people to pursue careers in agriculture will provide a strong foundation for the future of the industry. This scholarship program will help our young leaders pursue their studies and embark on rewarding careers in agriculture."

"We received many outstanding applications this year in the form of both essays and video," Marit said. "It's great to see Saskatchewan youth talk so passionately about agriculture and transparency, and we're very proud to support them and their career plans. The future of our industry is in good hands."

Emily Sebastian of Montmartre was awarded $4,000 toward her post-secondary studies as the grand-prize winner of the 2022 Agriculture Student Scholarship. Emily's video submission discussed the various ways that farmers and ranchers can effectively communicate with consumers in a transparent and honest manner. Emily will be furthering her education at the University of Saskatchewan at the College of Agriculture and Bioresources.

"The scholarship is a great way to express your ideas and gives you an opportunity to make a difference in the agriculture industry," Emily said. "More than that, though, it makes you think about what you can do to become more transparent about your, or your family's operation."

Kristie Pedersen from Lockwood, Grace Waldenberger from Marquis and Kate Axten from Minton were all awarded $2,000 as runners up for the scholarship.

Kristie's essay explored how communication and education is key to bridging the gap between the farm and the plate. She focused her transparency essay on the whole supply chain and the need for everyone to share their story. Kristie will be furthering her education in Moose Jaw where she will be studying in the Agriculture and Food Production Program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Grace's essay highlighted the important role that agriculture plays in people's lives, whether they are directly connected to the industry or not. She spoke about the impact that social media influencers can have on people and the importance of educating youth. Grace will be taking her post-secondary education at either the University of Saskatchewan or the University of Lethbridge.

Kate Axten's video submission focused on what transparency is and how farmers can be more transparent. Her video showcased the work that her family farm has done to improve transparency with their consumers. Kate will be attending Dalhousie University in the fall where she will be studying International Food Business in the Faculty of Agriculture.

The Agriculture Student Scholarship Program is funded through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3 billion commitment by Canada's federal, provincial and territorial governments that supports Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

For more information on the scholarship winners and their submissions, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/ag-public-trust.

