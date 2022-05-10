Submit Release
News Search

There were 922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,667 in the last 365 days.

Aviator Takes Flight With Readers

"Airplane Stories and Histories"

Aviator Norman Currey takes readers a flight through the lens of the aviation industry

YORBA LIND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People often wonder what it feels to be a bird. A fascinating creature; all it does is fly wherever it wants. While most individuals cannot fly, being in an airplane comes close. It allows people to travel almost anywhere in the world. Some people are obsessed with airplanes, from learning about them to flying one.

Airplane Stories and Histories: The author of the book is Norman Currey, he tells different tales about airplanes that can fascinate readers from facts to its historical backgrounds. This includes the different pioneers who are known in the aviation industry like, The Wright brothers, Amelia Earhart, Wiley Post, Sir George Cayley, and many more. The misconceptions of firsts from human inventions of aircrafts are then corrected by Currey in this book. He provided a well-researched and detailed information about aviation that can help aviation-fan readers be more enthralled in learning about this field.

From famous breakthroughs to fascinating insights, the aviation business is one of the most compelling industries out there.

Norman Currey was born in 1926 on the North Sea Coast in a seaside town in Scarborough, Yorkshire England. He attended one of the most famous aviation schools, which well-known aviator Captain Geoffrey de Havilland and Mr Frank Hearle founded, the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School in Harefield, London. His outstanding passion in experiencing the aviation industry first-hand has made a great impact not only in his life, but also in contributing his knowledge to others as well.


Take a flight with Norman Currey by purchasing the book Airplane Stories and Histories on Amazon.

About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
+1 714-352-4422
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Aviator Takes Flight With Readers

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.