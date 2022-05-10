Aviator Takes Flight With Readers
Aviator Norman Currey takes readers a flight through the lens of the aviation industryYORBA LIND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People often wonder what it feels to be a bird. A fascinating creature; all it does is fly wherever it wants. While most individuals cannot fly, being in an airplane comes close. It allows people to travel almost anywhere in the world. Some people are obsessed with airplanes, from learning about them to flying one.
Airplane Stories and Histories: The author of the book is Norman Currey, he tells different tales about airplanes that can fascinate readers from facts to its historical backgrounds. This includes the different pioneers who are known in the aviation industry like, The Wright brothers, Amelia Earhart, Wiley Post, Sir George Cayley, and many more. The misconceptions of firsts from human inventions of aircrafts are then corrected by Currey in this book. He provided a well-researched and detailed information about aviation that can help aviation-fan readers be more enthralled in learning about this field.
From famous breakthroughs to fascinating insights, the aviation business is one of the most compelling industries out there.
Norman Currey was born in 1926 on the North Sea Coast in a seaside town in Scarborough, Yorkshire England. He attended one of the most famous aviation schools, which well-known aviator Captain Geoffrey de Havilland and Mr Frank Hearle founded, the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School in Harefield, London. His outstanding passion in experiencing the aviation industry first-hand has made a great impact not only in his life, but also in contributing his knowledge to others as well.
Take a flight with Norman Currey by purchasing the book Airplane Stories and Histories on Amazon.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
