More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Tucker

Tucker, GA (May 10, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Tucker, GA. The DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 9, following a shooting incident that occurred at a Publix grocery store. An officer shot at a man after seeing him shoot Ronald Thomas near the front entrance of the store. The officer did not strike the shooter. Other than Thomas, no one else was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that an argument occurred between two groups of people in the parking lot of Publix at 4650 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker, GA at approximately 8:45 pm. As several people from these groups approached the entrance to Publix, the argument escalated. A uniformed DKPD officer working part time security at the store saw the argument. The officer then saw one of the men shoot one of the other men, who was later identified as Ronald Thomas. The officer returned fire and the shooter left the location. The shooter was apprehended and questioned by DKPD. Thomas was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the use of force. DKPD is conducting the investigation of the shooting incident between the man and Thomas. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office for review.