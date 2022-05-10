Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses that Occurred in the First District
- Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary One offenses that occurred in the First District.
In each of the below offenses the suspect entered an occupied residence, took property and then fled the scene.
- At approximately 12:00 am, on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the 300 block of O Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-011-128
- At approximately 1:52 am, on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the 200 block of E Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-029-937
- At approximately 4:25 pm, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the 200 block of 8th Street, Northeast. CCN:22-043-361
- At approximately 1:49 am, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the 700 block of 6th Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-065-240
On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 66-year-old Bernard Willis, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
