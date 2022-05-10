iMorph Smart Health Technologies, Inc. to Enter Weight Loss Market with its Wearable Smart-Health Solution

iMorph completes its eating gestures detection algorithm that leverages a self-help behavioral approach to reduce excessive eating

At the point of eating, our solution recognizes that people are eating, and will alert them with recorded messages, using their voices, they choose to eat healthy, eat less, be more active.” — Younis Zubchevich, President

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMorph Smart Health Technologies, Inc. (iMorph), www.imorphed.com is focused on returning personal health choices to individuals by combining existing wearable smart technology with 100% automated self-help psychology and positive affirmations to modify personal negative habits in real time. The iMorph state of the art platform, leverages A.I. and machine learning algorithms to facilitate healthy life-style changes and to support an individual’s desire to eliminate unhealthy habits.

iMorph’s, Pathik Jayani. Acting CTO, reported, “Our technology team has developed a prototype algorithm using initial limited data input that can teach a smart device to detect certain eating gestures using A.I. and machine learning. Over the next several months, we will collect eating gesture data from numerous individuals to input into our algorithm enabling our solution to teach our wearable smart device any eating gestures that may be unique to each individual.”

Younis Zubchevich, President, added, “This solution is expected to be our second behavioral approach smart-health product entry. At the point of eating, our solution recognizes that people are eating, and will alert them with recorded messages, using their voices, they choose to eat healthy, eat less, be more active. This will continue until their subconscious accepts the messages and their eating habits improve.

Younis Zubchevich, further remarked, “The U.S. diet market is a major market that, in total, was $78 Billion in 2019 and is primed to increase after the past two years of Covid. We have targeted the diet market to introduce iMorph’s unique solutions to modify undesirable health behavior at the moment it begins and is most needed. Similar to our smoking cessation solution, CigFree Smart Band™, our diet entry will use personal customized feedback from the persons eating, to themselves, at the time they are eating to increase their self-control, eat healthier and less.

Adrian Vargas, CEO, stated, “As part of our objective to lead the personal behavioral health segment of the burgeoning wearable smart-health market, we must address the diet market on a psychological level that provides immediate and lasting results using our smart-health technology to leverage people’s individual desire to be healthy. There is still work remaining to commercialize our solution in 2023.” Our tech team and Director of Healthcare are confident we will have a product to test later this year.”

iMorph is working with Wefunder, an investment portal with approximately 1.5 million subscribers, to complete its “A’ round financing that will enable it to complete its clinical trial and develop its production requirements. For additional information:

https://wefunder.com/imorph.technologies