iMorph Smart Health Technologies, Inc. introduces Kelly Victory, MD as Director of Healthcare

iMorph addressing smoking cessation with a behaviorally based approach not simply as a transfer of addiction

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMorph Smart Health Technologies, Inc. (iMorph), www.imorphed.com is focused on returning personal health choices to the individual by combining existing wearable smart technology with 100% automated self-help psychology and positive affirmations to modify personal negative habits. The iMorph platform leverages AI algorithms and machine learning to facilitate healthy life-style changes and to support an individual’s desire to eliminate unhealthy habits. Adrian Vargas, CEO, stated, “iMorph intends to lead the personal behavioral health segment of the burgeoning smart-health market.”

Younis Zubchevich, President, announced that Kelly Victory, MD has joined iMorph as Director of Healthcare. “Dr. Victory is joining us as we begin commercializing our flagship product, CigFree Smart Band™, The All-Natural Healthy Non-Nicotine Non-Invasive Non-Drug Low-cost Solution for Quitting Smoking.”

Dr. Victory is a residency-trained trauma and emergency specialist with over 30 years of clinical experience. She is an expert in disaster preparedness and response, and medical management of mass casualties. For 20 years, Dr. Victory has worked in public health, advising large corporations, political leaders, hospitals and municipalities on how to prepare and respond to critical events. She served for years as the Chief Medical Officer of the company managing health and wellness programs for dozens of Fortune 500 companies, during which time she oversaw the healthcare of tens of thousands of employees and their families.

Dr. Victory is an alumnus of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative by the Harvard School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government to develop “meta-leaders” for national disaster preparedness and response. In addition, she served as a member of the Leadership Council at Harvard School of Public Health for many years.

Mr. Zubchevich explained, “We are extremely proud to have Dr. Victory on our team. In addition to her long illustrious medical career and broad public health work in disaster and medical preparedness, she has had quite a successful business career. Kelly has developed a business mindset in a cross section of the health areas we are addressing. She will aid us in developing a strong, well rounded health advisory board, as well as in establishing highly profitable distribution channels among large corporations and government entities for our proprietary smart-health solutions.”

Dr. Victory noted, “Cigarette and nicotine addiction remain a significant driver of preventable illness, excess healthcare costs and pre-mature death. Previous smoking cessation approaches, including the use of nicotine gums, patches and vaping has resulted in nothing more than the transfer of dangerous nicotine addiction from one product to another. iMorph’s CigFree smart-technology promises a safe, drug-free, cost-effective, positive behavioral solution to the scourge of cigarette and nicotine addiction.”

iMorph is working with Wefunder, an investment portal with approximately 1.5 million subscribers, to complete its “A’ round financing that will enable it to complete its clinical trial and develop its production requirements. For additional information:

https://wefunder.com/imorph.technologies

