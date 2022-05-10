DC BLOX growing S.C. footprint with new data center in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DC BLOX, a multi-tenant data center in the Southeast, today announced plans to expand its South Carolina presence with a new operation in Horry County. The company’s $31.5 million investment will create three new jobs.

Founded in 2014, DC BLOX connects businesses to any destination worldwide through its private network and global ecosystem of communications partners. The company’s software-defined network quickly provides connectivity to the cloud, partners and providers.

Located along more than 21 acres at the Myrtle Beach International Technology & Aerospace Park in Myrtle Beach, DC BLOX is building a more than 40,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art specialized data center known as a Cable Landing Station (CLS) that will serve as the landing point for subsea optical communication cables. It will provide power to the cables to regenerate the optical signal, host local network equipment associated with the cables, provide colocation space for cable partners and local businesses, and serve as a regional exchange point for communications providers.

Operations are expected to be online in June 2023. Available positions will be advertised upon project completion, and individuals interested in joining the DC BLOX team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“The Southeast is exploding with opportunity, and investments in digital infrastructure are key to its growth. We are proud to announce plans for our second data center in the state of South Carolina with this new Cable Landing Station in Myrtle Beach. Our continued investments in data centers and fiber network infrastructure are a benefit to hyper-scalers, carriers and enterprises across the region, and we are thankful to the city of Myrtle Beach, Horry County and the state of South Carolina for their tremendous support in making this project happen.” -DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues

"DC BLOX creating another facility in the state shows that South Carolina is on the cutting edge of technology. We celebrate their growth in our state and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in Horry County and across South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“As our reliance on technology grows more and more each day, we’re proud that high-tech companies like DC BLOX recognize that South Carolina offers the infrastructure and assets needed to find success. We applaud their growth in South Carolina and look forward to the impact they will make here and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Horry County is excited to welcome DC BLOX to Team Horry. For more than three years as chairman, I have witnessed huge growth in our county’s economic development. DC BLOX will be the start to an empty aerospace and technology park that we feel will flourish. I look forward to following the success of this company and the effect it will have on our county. On behalf of Horry County Council and staff, thank you for believing in our community, and we look forward to DC BLOX’s success and growth.” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner