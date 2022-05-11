UnifyCloud partners with Happiest Minds Technologies to promote digital transformation through cloud modernization
Redmond based cloud ISV empowers this international technology firm to accelerate cloud migration for their customers
UnifyCloud, a rising global cloud solutions provider and ISV with a focus on rapid infrastructure, application, and database analysis to accelerate cloud modernization, migration, and management, is excited to announce one of its most recent partners, Happiest Minds Technologies, a Mindful IT Company that enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.
— Girish Chandangoudar, Vice President for Happiest Minds
Happiest Minds plans to leverage UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform across major markets including the US, UK, and India to help customers rapidly assess their IT infrastructure and determine the optimal migration strategy. With an already successful cloud modernization and migration line of business, Happiest Minds will leverage CloudAtlas to serve customers more efficiently with an enhanced focus on cloud strategy. Happiest Minds knows that customers need to transition from on-premises solutions to the cloud to increase innovation and scalability and reduce cost of ownership and CloudAtlas will assist them in these efforts. We look forward to seeing Happiest Minds help customers embrace the cloud, adopt future-ready solutions at scale, and manage costs, compliance and security.
“The CloudAtlas platform will seamlessly integrate with Happiest Minds’ existing cloud migration workflow. They have the vast experience and expertise to guide customers on cloud migration strategy and help clients transform their IT environments to become more agile, efficient and resilient to changes in the market.” Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-Founder of UnifyCloud, said. “CloudAtlas equips Happiest Minds with the tools needed to take a client from infrastructure assessment to application and database analysis to migration, cloud security, and optimization faster than ever before with data-driven clarity offering peace of mind that they are moving to the cloud in the most effective way possible.”
The partnership with UnifyCloud will help Happiest Minds to provide future-ready solutions to its clients more effectively, leading to accelerated project timelines, reduced TCO, and continued IT optimization.
“Digital Transformation is the foundation of Happiest Minds strategy for delivering competitive advantage by combining agile business processes and cutting-edge technologies and modern architectures. Our deep expertise in the domain and modern technologies coupled with the CloudAtlas platform will enable us to develop cohesive Cloud modernization and migration solutions that can be delivered quickly for our clients,” said Girish Chandangoudar, Vice President and Head of Infrastructure Management Practice for Happiest Minds.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com> or visit unifycloud.com.
About Happiest Minds Technologies:
Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as ‘Born Digital.Born Agile’, their capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. They deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.
