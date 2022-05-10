Submit Release
Dackin Selected as Ohio’s Next Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ohio Department of Education Press Releases

Release date: 5/10/2022

The State Board of Education of Ohio today selected Stephen Dackin as the 39th superintendent of public instruction for Ohio and leader of the Ohio Department of Education.   “It is a great day for the State of Ohio and our education community as we welcome Mr. Dackin as our next superintendent of public instruction. His leadership, experience, vision for the future, and commitment to supporting students will help position Ohio’s education system to be the best in the nation,” State Board of Education President Charlotte McGuire said. “The State Board of Education of Ohio is honored and excited about the selection of Mr. Dackin as we strengthen statewide partnerships and propel improvement opportunities for each Ohio child. Working for our state’s learners, Ohio’s education TEAMS ensure Together Everyone Achieves More for Students and their families. We must do everything we can to support Ohio’s students, and today’s announcement represents the beginning of a promising next chapter for education in our state.”   With more than 40 years of service in education, Dackin has experience in both postsecondary and preK-12 education settings having served as a school district superintendent, school principal and classroom teacher. He recently served as superintendent of School and Community Partnerships at Columbus State Community College and, prior to that, superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools. Dackin and his wife Susan live in Columbus and have two daughters, Jessica and Erika.   The State Board of Education selected Dackin by a vote of 14 to 4, with one abstention. The start date is yet to be determined.  

