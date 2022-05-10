Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22B1002851

TROOPER: Timothy Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/10/22 at 11:11 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Galbraith Dr, Townsend

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Alan Eldredge

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Luana Whitefox

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an individual in a residence who was not supposed to be there. Upon investigation, it was revealed Alan Eldredge and Luana Whitefox had broken into the residence and had been staying there for several nights. Eldredge and Whitefox were cited and released for the above charges for 6/28/22 at 1300 hours in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County

MUG SHOT: N/A

