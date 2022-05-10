Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002851
TROOPER: Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/10/22 at 11:11 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Galbraith Dr, Townsend
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Alan Eldredge
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Luana Whitefox
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of an individual in a residence who was not supposed to be there. Upon investigation, it was revealed Alan Eldredge and Luana Whitefox had broken into the residence and had been staying there for several nights. Eldredge and Whitefox were cited and released for the above charges for 6/28/22 at 1300 hours in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windham County
MUG SHOT: N/A
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600