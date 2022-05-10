Unsun Cosmetics Founder, Katonya Breaux, Releases Her First Children’s Book To Help Children Deal with Grief

Book Cover Author

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unsun Cosmetics Founder, Katonya Breaux, can now add author to her list of many titles. Her first children’s book ‘Where Did My Mother Go?’ which is beautifully illustrated by Mariia Luzina was released on Amazon and retails for $11.99 (paperback) and $21.79 (hard cover).

After dealing with the painful death of her youngest son, Ryan, Katonya decided to artistically express her grief through storytelling. "Where Did My Mother Go?" seeks to help kids understand in beautiful and profound ways that their loved ones are always with them, even after their physical death. Katonya aims to bring hope and comfort to grieving kids.

The lessons discovered on her own journey with grief inspire her writing with the hopes of giving children the peace that she continues to accumulate.

“I hope to bring children into the conversation about the loss of loved ones, and in doing so, acknowledge their questions and feelings. Helping young ones find peace is the ultimate goal of this book”, said Katonya B. Breaux.

About Katonya Breaux:

Katonya B. Breaux is the founder and President of Unsun Cosmetics, Inc. a Los Angeles-based cosmetics company dedicate to providing both beauty and skin protection to women of all skin tones. Born in New Orleans, Breaux grew up in Los Angeles as the seventh of eleven brothers and sisters, but returned to New Orleans where she obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Arts Administration. She stayed in New Orleans for 20 years, running a construction company she started just prior to finishing graduate school. In 2013, Breaux returned to Los Angeles to be nearer to her family and to launch an idea she been working on, her cosmetics company UNSUN. After the unexpected death of her youngest son, Ryan in 2020, Katonya has focused her energy into healing and found solace in writing and giving children an outlet for healing as well.

For additional information, please contact Monique Webber at monique@mlwpr.com.