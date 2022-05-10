B.C.’s provincial health officer (PHO) is publishing data collected regarding the COVID-19 vaccination status of regulated health professionals for each of the 18 health regulatory colleges as of April 25, 2022.

On March 7, 2022, the PHO issued the Health Professionals COVID-19 Vaccination Status Information and Preventive Measures order. The purpose of this order was to obtain information about the vaccination status of practising regulated health professionals to assist the public in making informed decisions about whether they want to receive in-person services.

The following lists each registrant group and the percentage of practising registrants who are vaccinated or medically exempt. The British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives expect to complete reporting in the coming weeks due to the large number of registrants.