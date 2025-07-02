More flexibility for development charges will unlock more homes for people

CANADA, July 2 - George V. Harvie, mayor of Delta –

“On behalf of the City of Delta, I want to thank the Government of B.C. for introducing this timely and much-needed change. Delta council and I have been advocating to allow local governments more flexibility to support housing development, while continuing to deliver the infrastructure our growing communities depend on. This smart, balanced policy shift will support both growth and sustainability.”

Brenda Locke, mayor of Surrey –

“Reducing upfront costs for homebuilders is a progressive approach to encourage more housing creation. When developers have fewer financial barriers, they can get projects off the ground faster and accelerate construction timelines, which means homes become more affordable for families. Everyone deserves a safe, welcoming place to call home and this step will help build stronger, more vibrant communities where people can truly thrive.”

Mike Hurley, mayor of Burnaby –

“It’s encouraging to see the Province providing more tools and flexibility to accelerate the creation of new housing. These changes demonstrate the collaborative approach we’re taking to address the housing crisis, and we look forward to more solutions in the near future.”

Tom Dyas, mayor of Kelowna –

“Incentivizing development supports our economy and helps build homes faster in Kelowna. Modernizing outdated regulations is a positive step. Locally, we have taken bold action to create and incentivize new housing, and we look forward to working with the Province and industry to advance key projects.”

Nathan Pachal, mayor, City of Langley –

“In a housing crisis, we must look at every and any innovative way to ensure cities can deliver on much-needed infrastructure, while providing more flexible financial options for home builders. Langley City is piloting on-demand surety bonds today and it is exciting to see this being rolled out provincewide.”

Anne McMullin, president and CEO, Urban Development Institute –

“The requirement to pay development fees up front has become increasingly onerous for builders, especially as fees rise and access to capital tightens. By shifting payment to occupancy, the provincial government is enabling more projects to move forward. This policy lowers early-stage financing costs, frees up capital for construction and helps builders reinvest in new housing.”

Neil Moody, CEO, Canadian Home Builders' Association of BC –

“Our association has long advocated for flexibility in managing upfront development costs, which present significant financial barriers to homebuilders. The ability to defer a portion of development charges and use on-demand surety bonds is a practical measure to address the current economic realities of building housing across British Columbia. This announcement reflects significant collaboration that will help unlock capital, ease cost pressures and support the delivery of more homes.”