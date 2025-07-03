Submit Release
People invited to help shape future of WorkBC

CANADA, July 3 - B.C. is expanding employment services provided by WorkBC centres to offer more choice and tailored support to meet people's individual needs, helping more B.C. job seekers get jobs.

WorkBC helps more than 100,000 people each year through 102 centres, offering career planning, skills training, job-search support and financial assistance. As the labour market changes, people’s needs and expectations for how they access provincial employment services are evolving.

The new model has three co-ordinating service options: self-directed, in-office services and employment-readiness outreach. It aims to meet people where they are on their employment journey, offering services and supports that will be most effective for them.

To shape the future of WorkBC services and supports, the Province is inviting input on this new model from job seekers, employers, service providers and community members through an engagement survey. Feedback, submitted through an online survey or during a live engagement session, will help build a more timely, inclusive and person-centered system.

Improving employment services is part of British Columbia’s 2024 Poverty Reduction Strategy goal of enhancing programs for all, including those facing multiple and complex barriers. The ministry’s goal is to build a stronger WorkBC system that’s flexible, inclusive and supports a range of needs, pathways and employment goals.

WorkBC is funded through the Canada-B.C. Labour Market Development Agreement.

To learn more about the modernization of employment services and to participate in the engagement survey, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/the-future-of-workbc/

To learn more about WorkBC, visit: https://www.workbc.ca/

