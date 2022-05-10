Microbe Formulas' Dr. Todd Watts Discusses Overlooked Triggers of Asthma and Allergies for Asthma Awareness Month

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company’s Co-Founder Digs Deep on the Root Cause of Sinus Issues

Studies show that people with parasites have a four times greater risk for developing allergies and asthma than others. Again, this may relate to how parasites hinder the digestive and immune systems.” — Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of Microbe Formulas

With more than 65 million Americans suffering from asthma and allergies, Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder of Microbe Formulas, dives into the root cause of sinus issues in the article, Nothing to Sneeze At: Why Sinus Health Matters.

According to Dr. Todd, “There are a variety of ways your sinuses can become blocked, irritated, or infected. Mold, other environmental toxins, and parasites can cause sinus problems that in turn could harm your entire system. In addition to irritating your sinuses, these unwanted critters and toxins can wreak havoc on your nervous system, organs, skin, and overall health.”

Allergies and asthma commonly go hand-in-hand, and Dr. Todd explains how parasites are often the trigger. He says, “Studies show that people with parasites have a four times greater risk for developing allergies and asthma than others. Again, this may relate to how parasites hinder the digestive and immune systems.”

In the article, he adds how allergies and asthma cases have drastically increased worldwide over the last few decades, alongside the increasing toxicity in the world. Dr. Todd also suggests ways to limit exposure to environmental toxins, mold toxicity, and parasites in order to potentially improve other health-related issues, including allergies and asthma.

To start off, it all begins with drainage, or opening pathways in the body to clear out unwanted substances. In order to promote drainage, Dr. Todd suggests regular bowel movements, at least 2 or 3 times a day, and to lean on natural herbs for support if needed. This will help your body’s natural filtration system. Then, the next step is detoxing toxins and pathogens holding your body back, as well as limiting exposure to these sources in the first place.

Dr. Todd concludes, “Environmental toxins, parasites, and other irritants can wreak havoc on your sinuses. By reducing the number of parasites, pollutants, and toxins in your home and body, you can help heal sinus issues. Making some changes to your home and what you put in and on your body can go a long way to help clean up your inner and outer environment.”

