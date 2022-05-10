Without systematic changes from Sacramento, family members will continue to watch their loved ones slip away and homeless persons will continue to cycle in and out of our shelters without life-saving intervention.
May 9, 2022
You just read:
Opinion: CARE Court plan is a step in the right direction
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.