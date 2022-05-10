Additional Full Closure of Southbound I-515 (US 95) in Downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. – A one-day closure of southbound I-515 (US 95) near downtown Las Vegas will occur this weekend as crews near the start of paving operations and the viaduct rehabilitation project tracks toward early completion. This weekend’s work involves removing old crumb-rubber asphalt and preliminary striping for the freeway’s new, four-lane configuration. Additionally, the Eastern Ave. off-ramp from southbound I-515 will reopen ahead of schedule with a new lane and additional capacity for motorists.

Thursday, May 12 • Southbound I-515 off-ramp to Eastern Ave. opens at 5 a.m., more than one week ahead of schedule.

Sunday, May 15 to Monday, May 16 • I-515 southbound – MLK to Las Vegas Blvd – CLOSED 2 a.m. Sunday - 5 a.m. Monday Previously Announced Traffic Changes: The one-day, southbound closure is in addition to closures planned this week for overhead sign installation and other restrictions. Those traffic changes are listed below:

Nightly through Thursday night, May 12 • I-515 southbound - Las Vegas Blvd to Eastern Ave - Reduced to 1 lane, 11:59 p.m. - 5 a.m. • I-515 northbound - Near Eastern Ave - Reduced to 1 lane, 11p.m. - 6a.m. • I-515 southbound - Near Boulder Hwy - Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m. - 5a.m. • I-515 northbound - Near Boulder Hwy - Reduced to 1 lane, 9p.m. - 6a.m.

Tuesday, May 10 • I-515 northbound off-ramp to Boulder Hwy CLOSED 9p.m. - 5a.m. Tuesday, May 10 & Wednesday, May 11 • I-515 northbound - Las Vegas Blvd to I-15 - CLOSED 11p.m. - 6a.m. • Las Vegas Blvd on-ramp to I-515 northbound - CLOSED 9p.m. - 6a.m. • Casino Center on-ramp to I-515 northbound - CLOSED 9p.m. - 6a.m. • I-515 northbound ramps to I-15 northbound and southbound – CLOSED 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Thursday, May 12 • I-515 southbound - I-15 to Las Vegas Blvd - CLOSED 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. • I-15 northbound - Ramp to I-515 southbound – CLOSED 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. • I-15 southbound - Ramp to I-515 southbound - CLOSED 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. • MLK on-ramp to I-515 southbound - CLOSED 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. • I-515 southbound off-ramps to Casino Center and Las Vegas Blvd. – CLOSED 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors.

