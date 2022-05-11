Phil Cooke’s “Maximize Your Influence” Audiobook Helps Pastors Thrive in the Digital Age

New Audiobook! "Maximize Your Influence: How to Make Digital Media Work for Your Church, Your Ministry, and You" by Phil Cooke Phil Cooke, Media Executive, Co-Founder - Cooke Media Group, Los Angeles

Phil Cooke announces the audiobook launch of “Maximize Your Influence: How to Make Digital Media Work for Your Church, Your Ministry, and You.”

The strategies in this book enabled many pastors to survive the pandemic shutdowns and thrive afterward.” — Phil Cooke

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- —The pandemic significantly accelerated the acceptance of digital technologies, especially for pastors as they took their churches online. Phil Cooke’s book, “Maximize Your Influence: How to Make Digital Media Work for Your Church, Your Ministry, and You” equipped many ministry leaders to navigate the digital age and survive the church shutdowns. Now, Cooke announces the audiobook version of “Maximize Your Influence” available on Audiobooks.com and Amazon’s Audible “The digital age changed everything we know about engaging this culture with the gospel message,” states Phil Cooke, a media executive whose client list includes Hollywood studios as well as some of the largest ministries and nonprofits in the world. “The strategies in this book enabled many pastors to survive the pandemic shutdowns and thrive afterward.”Numerous pastors purchased the print book for themselves and their leadership and media teams since the print version of “Maximize Your Influence” was first released in August 2020. Written as a digital media reference guide, the book offers insight on building an online presence through multiple digital avenues including live streams, podcasts, books, social media, new media, video and television production. Additionally, Phil lends his expertise to the topics of branding and crisis management in a digital age.“If we embrace the attainable concepts presented here, surely the world will see the glory of God —in creative, life-changing ways,” endorses Dr. Rob Hoskins, President and CEO of OneHope.Bobby Gruenewald, Pastor of Innovation at Life.Church and founder of the YouVersion Bible app adds, “Phil is uniquely gifted to teach leaders a digital worldview that honors God and connects with people where they are... Read this book and learn from one of the best voices in the field of digital media!”Schedule an interview with Phil Cooke at info@cookemediagroup.com. Get the audiobook at Audiobooks.com or Amazon’s Audible or for more information about “Maximize Your Influence: How to Make Digital Media Work for Your Church, Your Ministry, and You” visit Influencematters.com About Phil Cooke, Ph.D.Co-founder and CEO of Cooke Media Group in Los Angeles, Phil Cooke has produced media programming in nearly 70 countries and created many of the most influential inspirational TV programs in history with a client list that includes Hollywood studios, major nonprofit organizations, and many of the most respected churches and ministries in the world. His latest book is: “Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock Is Ticking.” He's been called “one of the most innovative communicators of our generation.” Find out more at PhilCooke.com ###

"Maximize Your Influence" - A Resource Book for Pastors and Church Leaders by Phil Cooke