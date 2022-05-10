32nd Macao Arts Festival offers an additional performance of the concert Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra

MACAU, May 10 - Tickets for the closing concert of the 32nd Macao Arts Festival Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), were sold out since the first day of ticket sales. Considering the enthusiastic support from music aficionados in Macao and the Greater Bay Area, an additional performance will be offered at 8pm on 1 June. Tickets for the additional performance will be on sale simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 14 May.

The maximum indoor capacity for the additional performance of the concert Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra on 1 June is limited to 75%. In accordance with the latest epidemic prevention guidelines of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, members of the public must present one of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for 14 days (as shown in the Macao Health Code with the “golden frame”) or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. Those who fail to provide the aforesaid documentation are not allowed to enter the venue. Tickets are not refundable. All members of the public must undergo a body temperature check before entering the venue; those who have a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.

Liza Wang, a much-loved artist in the global Chinese community, will join hands with the Macao Chinese Orchestra to interpret several classics, including Young’s Female Warrior, Love and Passion, Yesterday’s Glitter, Limelight Years, and The Brave Chinese. Music aficionados can appreciate her talent and enjoy her remarkable performance at the grand finale of the Festival.

The additional performance of the closing concert Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra will be held at 8pm on 1 June at The Venetian Theatre. Tickets will be available from 10am on 14 May through the Macau Ticketing Network. Ticketing hotline: 2855 5555. Online ticket reservation is available at www.macauticket.com. On 14 May, ticket purchases for the additional performance are limited to a maximum of six tickets per performance per person. The tickets will also be available through the Cotai Ticketing from 12pm on 16 May or through the Cotai Ticketing website at www.cotaiticketing.com or free ticketing hotlines +853 2882 8818 (Macao), +852 6333 6660 (Hong Kong), and 4001 20 6618 (Mainland China). Holders of a BOC Credit Card or BOC Card can enjoy a 30% discount on ticket purchases. A 20% discount on tickets for all shows is also available to cardholders of a MasterCard, Visa Card or UnionPay Card from Luso International Banking Ltd., BNU, BCM Bank, Tai Fung Bank or OCBC Wing Hang Bank, and a 50% discount on tickets for all shows to holders of a Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. Each cardholder can only use one discounted ticket per performance.

For more information about the 32nd Macao Arts Festival’s programmes, ticket purchases and other discounts, please visit the Festival’s website ( www.icm.gov.mo/fam ) or the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (“IC_Art_Macao”). IC will strictly follow the relevant anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities.