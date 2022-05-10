Submit Release
Iowa Transportation Commission approves plan to guide future transportation investments

AMES, Iowa – May 10, 2022 – Transportation in Iowa has always been an evolution – from horses and buggies to trains and trollies to cars and trucks. Now more than ever, it is critical that we plan for the system of the future, and not simply rebuild the system of today. This will require informed and dynamic investment in the transportation system and an increasing emphasis on accessibility and mobility options for system users. The past century has seen incredible transportation advancements. The plan adopted today by the Iowa Transportation Commission seeks to position the state of Iowa for the coming decades of change.

The state transportation plan, Iowa in Motion 2050, describes the trends and issues facing Iowa’s multimodal transportation system, analyzes needs and risks, and identifies strategies to address them. Implementation of the plan will help ensure the transportation system can provide mobility in a safe and sustainable manner. You can view the plan and related information online at: www.iowadot.gov/iowainmotion

If you have questions, please contact Garrett Pedersen, Iowa DOT, Systems Planning Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, telephone at 515-239-1520, or email at Iowa.Motion@iowadot.us.

