Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, May 10

AMES, Iowa – May 10, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Ames.

Order Number

Title

Action taken

Presenter

D-2022-76

Approve Minutes of the Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Commission Meeting

Approved

Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919

MV-2022-77

Administrative Rules 761 IAC 634 – Driver Education

Approved

Sara Siedsma, compliance officer 2, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3020

TD-2022-78

Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Marion County

Approved

Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027

TD-2022-79

2022 Long Range Transportation Plan

Approved 

Garrett Pedersen, team leader, Systems Planning Bureau 515-239-1520

TD-2022-80

Draft 2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program

For information only

Stu Anderson, director, Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets.  Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof.  Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway.  There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development.  More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Marion County: Up to $225,001 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. This project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solution targeting both the agriculture and industrial market, to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment.  This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.

