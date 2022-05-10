Interstate 80 Closed Battle Mountain to Carlin June 18 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 19

Carson City, Nev. – An overnight closure of Interstate 80 traffic between Battle Mountain and Carlin will take place June 18 as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues a project to construct truck climbing lanes.

I-80 will be closed to both directions of traffic between Battle Mountain exit 231 and Carlin exit 279 from 9 p.m. June 18 and 5 a.m. June 19. The closure date is subject to change.

Motorists should plan to avoid I-80 travel during the time, or use alternate routes. Services, such as gasoline, are very limited along the alternate routes, and motorists who choose to travel should review availability of services before traveling. Traffic stopped for the closure must park in authorized locations such as designated truck parking or public parking areas. (Beowawe and Button Point rest areas are closed).

During the closure, the bridge over I-80 Emigrant Pass will be demolished. Originally constructed in 1967, the older bridge will be replaced with a wider, modern bridge to make way for a future truck climbing lane.

A new nearly three-mile truck climbing lane will be constructed in the eastbound direction over Emigrant Pass. An approximate five-mile truck climbing lane was constructed last year in the westbound direction.

With nearly half of traffic in the area consisting of large trucks, the improvements will help provide safer passing opportunities for all vehicles. The project also consists of resurfacing of approximately six miles of I-80 over Emigrant summit. One inch of the existing interstate surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt pavement for a longer lasting, smoother driving surface.

Periodic single lane daytime closures were in place during summer 2021 and will continue through the summer of 2022.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTElko on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.