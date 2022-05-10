Sustainability Focused Commercial Landscaper Leads with Water Conservation Efforts to Offset the Megadrought
Harvest Landscape Launches a New YouTube Video on the Megadrought
We must protect the environment and conserve for our future, and The Harvest Lab YouTube Series is a great tool to help educate residents of the communities we serve.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California Commercial Landscaper, Harvest Landscape, launched The Harvest Lab YouTube Series in 2021, taking viewers behind the scenes and providing education on the Landscape Industry. Focused on delivering sustainable landscape solutions for homeowners associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California, Harvest Landscape is on the leading edge of water conservation efforts and education for the industry.
"As a community member, a business owner, and a steward of the environment, I have an environmental responsibility to do the right thing," said CEO Steven Schinhofen, "At Harvest Landscape, we adopt sustainable practices, especially when it comes to water conservation. We must protect the environment and conserve for our future, and The Harvest Lab YouTube Series is a great tool to help educate residents of the communities we serve."
Since 2003 Harvest Landscape has been incorporating real-time technology to evaluate and communicate results to clients. With California facing the harshest drought restrictions than ever before, Harvest Landscape has been taking precautions to prepare its clients for times like these. "Before we sign new client contracts, we first evaluate water usage and identify solutions to elevate landscape services while helping our clients save water over time. "At Harvest, it starts with education," said VP of Water Conservation Max Moreno. "We QWEL (Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper) certify all our irrigators and leaders to support the water conservation efforts we are committed to. The Governor recently issued an executive order limiting our water usage capacity due to the megadrought. Now is the time for landscapers to evaluate water management strategies for a better future."
"Measurable results are an important part of justifying landscape services to board members and the homeowners they represent. At Harvest, we understand how critical it is to have clear communication and actionable plans for sustainable landscapes. It feels so good to work for a company that values the environment as much as the clients we serve," shared Amanda Gray, VP of Marketing.
THE MEGA DROUGHT...Water Management is the Way!