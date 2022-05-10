Intuizi Named Top 20 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2022 by CEO Views Magazine
It’s a great honor to announce Intuizi as one of the top 20 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2022,”FARMINGTON, MI, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO Views has identified Intuizi a leading data-as-a-service platform and one of the top 20 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2022.
— Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views.
Through Intuizi’s Data, Analytics platform, organizations can process, leverage, and enhance CRM mobility, census, financial, app, CTV, and demographic data quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively through Intuizi’s proprietary cloud using NVIDIA hardware. Intuizi also leverages a unique combination of data, computational power, and automated analysis that helps organizations quickly generate insights that help in informed decision-making. The firm’s suite of automated data processing, analytics, and reports helps clients better understand customers, learn about competitors, improve marketing effectiveness and drive growth.
“It’s a great honor to announce Intuizi as one of the top 20 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2022,” said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views.
About Intuizi
Intuizi is a high-performance computing platform that provides its clients the ability to find, understand, and act on data at scale. We process anonymized real-time, first-party data from hundreds of millions of mobile, television, and other devices per day. Clients use Intuizi to find customer patterns, determine customer profiles, identify new potential customers, improve marketing and advertising processes, better service their loyalty program members, find new locations, and a lot more. Advertising-related insights can be easily exported to Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TradeDesk, and private data can be imported and remain private. For more info: www.intuizi.com
About The CEO Views
Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with their industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world.
