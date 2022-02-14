Intuizi Joins NVIDIA Inception

NVIDIA RTX Intuizi Logo Intuizi HPC

ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intuizi today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.Intuizi is focused on marrying disparate data from multiple sources like visitation, financial transactions, loyalty, and marketing and advertising to its proprietary high-performance computing platform to show clients how to improve customer experiences and improve business outcomes.NVIDIA Inception will allow Intuizi to expand the more than 300 million anonymous devices that it receives signals from each day and deliver more insights to its clients faster and at a lower cost. Intuizi will also accelerate its use of NVIDIA’s AI and ML tools to help improve Intuizi’s processes. The program will also offer Intuizi the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.“Intuizi has relied on NVIDIA hardware and software from the very beginning,” said Ron Donaire, CEO of Intuizi. “Being able to work directly with NVIDIA will help us deliver the most advanced and cost-effective AI and ML tools to unlock insights hidden in our clients’ data and show how it relates to other data sets.”NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.About IntuiziIntuizi is a high-performance computing platform that provides its clients the ability to find, understand and act on data at scale. We process anonymized real-time, first-party data from hundreds of millions of mobile, television, and other devices per day. Clients use Intuizi to find customer patterns, determine customer profiles, identify new potential customers, improve marketing and advertising processes, better service their loyalty program members, find new locations and a lot more. Advertising-related insights can be easily exported to Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TradeDesk, and private data can be imported and remain private. For more info: www.Intuizi.com #NVIDIAInception #Intuizi #DataAnalytics #BusinessIntelligence #DataDrivenMarketing

