Intuizi Named Among ‘30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022’ by The Silicon Review Magazine

Intuizi operates its own HPC computing network which is more cost-effective than standardizing on Amazon, Microsoft, or Google to perform their computations.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022,” ” — Ron Donaire, CEO of Intuizi.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando, FL February 7, 2022 – Intuizi today announced that The Silicon Review Magazine has named it among the ‘30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022.’“The Silicon Review 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022 program identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified, and reliable solutions but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best serve the ever-changing needs of the market and its customers,” said Sreshtha Banerjee, Editor-in-Chief of The Silicon Review Magazine. The publication has selected Intuizi because of the unique way it harnesses unused computational power and turns that computational power into previously unknowable business insights.Unlike typical data analytics firms that rent expensive cloud computing services from Amazon, Microsoft, or Google to perform their computations, Intuizi operates its own high-performance computing network specifically tuned to perform geospatial analytics. The Company rents its platform to various companies looking to perform specialized modeling and tasks. In addition, Intuizi has brought anonymized signals from hundreds of millions of mobile devices, connected televisions, and other devices onto the platform to provide visitation, consumer interest, and financial transaction information. These signals, when processed by Intuizi, provide Intuizi’s clients with insights that have been traditionally inaccessible to them. Intuizi allows its clients to bring in their own data as well, so they can see results within a much larger context. Designed to provide organizations with meaningful data-driven insights, Intuizi’s innovative solution helps clients understand their businesses better, improve marketing and advertising efforts, make better decisions, and out-maneuver their competitors.“We are honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022,” said Ron Donaire , CEO of Intuizi.Intuizi is a high-performance computing platform that provides its clients the ability to find, understand, and act on data at scale. We process anonymized real-time, first-party data from hundreds of millions of mobile, television, and other devices per day. Clients use Intuizi to find customer patterns, determine customer profiles, identify new potential customers, improve marketing and advertising processes, better service their loyalty program members, find new locations, and a lot more. Advertising-related insights can be easily exported to Google, Facebook, LinkedIn and TradeDesk, and private data can be imported and remain private. For more info: www.intuizi.com

What is Intuizi?