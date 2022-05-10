Clearday Inc. Congratulates Indiana Lawmakers Supporting Home Health Aides
Clearday focusing on caring for the 110,000 people 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s in Indiana.
Clearday, Inc. (CLRD-OTCQB) On April 19th, 2022, Clearday sent a letter to Indiana lawmakers and Governor Eric Holcomb congratulating them on the passage and adoption of legislation that improves training for home health aides that service those with cognitive impairments.
The Letter was written and signed by Clearday Chief Executive Officer Jim Walesa:
‘I am writing to congratulate you on the recent passing of SB 353. The bill requires that registered home health aides who provide care to those with a cognitive disorder such as Alzheimer’s complete certain specialized dementia training.
Clearday is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company. We have a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. We have decades-long experience in non-acute care through our subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. We are expanding through Clearday at Home – our digital service – to bring our experienced cognitive knowledge and support into the home. Clearday at Home allows family caregivers and healthcare workers access to engaging and stimulating content and coaching through dementia-specific care. The vast majority of seniors wish to age at home, and a dementia diagnosis should not prevent them from fulfilling this desire or receiving the care they need.
Furthermore, we are advocating that not only home caregivers, but all healthcare professionals, should be trained to deal with the specific needs their patients who suffer from dementia face when receiving other healthcare needs such as cancer, emergencies, diabetes, etc.
Thank you again for taking this important step. Hoosiers will be better served through this requirement.’
About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.
Forward Looking Statements
