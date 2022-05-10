SDDOT Celebrates 26 Years of Providing 511 Service to South Dakota Travelers

For Immediate Release: Monday, May 9, 2022 Contact: David Huft, Intelligent Transportation Systems Program Manager, 605-773-3358

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will celebrate “511 Day” on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, as SDDOT 511 marks more than a quarter of a century of service to South Dakota citizens and travelers. South Dakota’s 511 traveler information telephone service started as #SAFE (#7223) in November 1996, then became 5-1-1 in 2001.

The free service provides real-time travel information 24/7, including incidents, construction, and weather forecasts. SDDOT also provides a 511 website (SD511.org), and a mobile app, SDDOT 511, which is available for both iOS and Android users.

SDDOT continually strives to improve traveler information and is committed to ongoing improvements to make 511 more valuable and useful to travelers.

With “511 Day”, here is a summary of the extensive 511 services SDDOT has provided through the years:

19 million SD511.org website user engagements

Four million phone calls to 511 South Dakota

Four million SDDOT 511 mobile app user engagements

mobile app user engagements 200 thousand SDDOT 511 mobile app downloads

mobile app downloads Two million My511SD alerts via email, text, and app. Register at SD511.org.

As the SDDOT prepares for the busy summer construction schedule, South Dakota citizens and visitors can continue to turn to SD511 for all their traveler information needs.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-