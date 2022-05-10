DEP Recognizes 2022 Earth Day Art Contest Winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 9, 2022 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In honor of Earth Day 2022, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) hosted an art competition for students in the fourth to 12th grades. The art contest theme – "What do you love about Florida's environment?" – invited students to think about their favorite memories and experiences in Florida's natural areas. A finalist in each age category was selected from DEP district offices, and the finalists' art was sent to the Tallahassee office where DEP staff selected a state winner for each age group. "It was inspiring to see the student art submissions. Protecting Florida's natural resources is the responsibility of all, and it is rewarding to see students engaged in environmental issues from such a young age," said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton. "Congratulations to this year's winners and future environmental stewards." Grades Four to Five State Winner Kely Aguilar, Fifth Grade, Advanced Achievers Academy "Florida Scenic Ocean" Grades Six to Eight State Winner Ramona Lungu, Sixth Grade, Thomas L. Sims Middle School "Let's Appreciate Our Planet" Grades Nine through 12 State Winner Jade-Rose Konuch, 11th Grade, SAIL High School "Untitled" Floridians and visitors alike are encouraged to visit DEP’s Earth Day 2022 webpage for inspiration on how to celebrate Florida’s environment year around and for steps to take to protect our valuable natural resources. Earth Day is the global celebration and recognition of the planet's environmental resources. The first Earth Day took place in 1970 and has since been recognized annually on April 22. This year’s international Earth Day theme is “Invest in our Planet." At DEP, every day is Earth Day and agency staff work tirelessly every day to protect, conserve and manage Florida’s natural resources while growing the state's economy.