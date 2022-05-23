EyeLock Awarded Government Contract with its GDPR Biometric Portable Template Technology
Need to Meet GDPR Requirements with Biometric Data? EyeLock has a Proven Solution.
Need to meet GDPR requirements? EyeLock's Portable Templates ensures user biometric data privacy.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you need to meet strict GDPR requirements with your biometric user data, EyeLock has the perfect solution. EyeLock, LLC announced recently that it was awarded a contract to provide a Middle Eastern government agency with its iris biometric identity products. EyeLock’s ability to meet the strict GDPR requirements that exist in the Middle East was the primary reason that EyeLock was awarded the contract. EyeLock’s Portable Template technology has been deployed in other countries around the world, but this is the first time a government based in the Middle East has chosen it.
A users previously enrolled biometric template is only stored on their personal mobile phone or access card. Their biometric template does not exist on any other computer system, network or database. EyeLock’s Portable Template technology is ideal for governments and countries where privacy laws prohibit creating biometric databases. It also simplifies large-scale consumer applications, including enterprise class biometric deployments, where tens and hundreds of thousands of potential users are involved. The use of EyeLock's Portable Templates technology supports large and widely dispersed user populations without the need to manage any databases.
The general acceptance of biometric devices by the public depends on personal opinions and perceptions of how securely their biometric information is stored. Privacy concerns have been raised because a biometric template is considered a unique identifier of a person. If there is a database that links a person to their biometric template, access to that database could violate that person’s privacy. EyeLock’s Portable Template technology eliminates any databases and therefore ensures that all biometric templates remain private. The use of portable template technology is the only way to ensure complete privacy and meet the strictest GDPR and PII requirements. EyeLock's Portable Template technology can be applied to iris and face biometric modalities.
Chris Jahnke, EyeLock’s SVP of Global Business Development stated “data privacy has taken center stage globally, and our Portable Template technology ensures that a user’s biometric privacy is protected. The technology behind our Portable Template feature is available across EyeLock’s product line and this capability remains an important part of our international strategy. For organizations that are navigating regulatory and infrastructure challenges that prohibit or hinder the use of biometric databases, deploying our Portable Template technology will offer a unique, cost-effective solution that meets those strict GDPR and PII requirements".
