EyeLock Enters Face Biometric Identity Market with its NanoFace Product

When absolute identity matters, YOU are your password”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyeLock, LLC. has just entered the face biometrics market with its newly released NanoFace™ facial recognition solution. If you are considering facial recognition for your facility, you should take a closer look at NanoFace™ from EyeLock.
EyeLock has provided world-class iris biometric solutions for over a decade and is globally recognized as the market leader. The worldwide demand for multi-modal biometric solutions is increasing and moving into the facial biometric market was a natural for EyeLock. If facial recognition is a clients preferred biometric modality of choice, the NanoFace™ solution from EyeLock should be considered. With its high accuracy, authentication speeds under one second, and operating distance up to 6 feet, nothing on the market today compares. When your facility requires the highest levels of security that biometric solutions provide, EyeLock has the biometric identity solutions for you. When EyeLock asked its customers what they wanted in a face biometric solution, most stated that speed, accuracy, and affordability were the top three driving factors. Additionally, it had to be easy to use and come in a smaller footprint. NanoFace™ hit the bullseye on all counts!
One of EyeLock’s strengths has been with its OEM partnerships with the most visible global access control brands in the market. NanoFace™ is fully integrated into Lenel, Software House, AMAG, Kantech, Honeywell, Genetec, RS2, Open Options, Avigilon, Pacom, Sicunet and of course NanoAccess™, EyeLock's own access control system solutions. Now customers with these major brands can benefit from a fully integrated biometric solution leveraging EyeLock’s iris and face products.
EyeLock’s SVP of Global Business Development, Chris Jahnke, stated that “Although the EyeLock brand has become synonymous with iris biometric identity recognition, EyeLock is listening to the industry and is evolving into a US-based provider of the security industries leading biometric modalities, not solely focused on iris or face. Our world-class engineering team, mature distribution channels and market leadership will redefine who we are and take us into the future. EyeLock will continue to be the biometric brand to have, regardless of modality, and NanoFace is one of the first steps in that direction”.
If you are considering a biometric security solution for your facility, and you are leaning towards face as the biometric modality, NanoFace should be at the top of your list. There is no other product on the market today with so many features and at such a price point, from a proven biometric market leader. To learn more about NanoFace™, simply scan the QR code with your mobile device.
