EyeLock Releases NanoAccess™ - A True "Biometric-Centric" Access Control System
A Modular Access Control System Designed with Biometrics in Mind
EyeLock provides complete end-to-end biometric solutions”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyeLock, LLC. has leveraged its leadership position in the biometric industry and has entered the access control industry with force. NanoAccess™ is the first “biometric-centric” access control system with real biometric features built-in. EyeLock has been a leader in the biometric industry for over a decade, but it has not been widely recognized as a solutions provider, until now. With the recent release of NanoFace™, regardless of biometric modality, EyeLock's product line includes the most popular and accurate biometric solutions. With the release of NanoAccess, EyeLock offers a complete end-to-end biometric solution
— Chris Jahnke
Today’s biometric authentication devices require an access control system in order to operate fully and until recently, biometric device manufacturers only provided the devices and not the primary access control system infrastructure. NanoAccess™ is a full-featured access control system providing todays most requested features, such as using mobile phones and smart watches for credentials. And of course, all of EyeLock’s biometric devices, including the new NanoFace™ face biometric reader, are fully integrated into NanoAccess.
Need to adhere to strict PII and GDPR requirements? NanoAccess supports EyeLock’s “Portable Templates” feature which places a user’s secure biometric template on a smart card or mobile device instead of in a database on a computer. NanoAccess software is web-based, letting you use use your favorite web browser from any Windows®, Apple® or Android® PC anywhere in the world.
“Until the release of NanoAccess, EyeLock was simply selling biometric readers that required an access control system to work. Many of our global sales partners have been looking for an affordable, access control solution with biometric features built-in and we listened to them. NanoAccess will redefine EyeLock as a complete biometric technology solutions provider”, said Chris Jahnke, EyeLock’s SVP of Business Development. If you are considering a new access control system, one that is very affordable, full of features and was designed with today’s biometric technologies in mind, you need to take a closer look at NanoAccess. To learn more, simply scan the QR code with your mobile device.
