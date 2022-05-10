Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions Featured in Parcel Industry Magazine with the Article Titled: When Shipping Goes Wrong?

Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions CEO and President Brad McBride has partnered with PARCEL Magazine to outline the convoluted process of filing carrier claims.

SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last few years have hit the logistics industry hard. But, through it all, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions has been working hard to give businesses the knowledge and tools they need to navigate their supply chain issues. Continuing those efforts, CEO and President of Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions, Brad McBride, has recently published an article with PARCEL Magazine, outlining one area shippers can take matters into their own hands: filing carrier claims.

Filing carrier claims can be difficult in the best of times, but McBride walks readers through it step by step, pointing out potential hazards along the way. Along with providing insights into the claims process itself, McBride explains why it’s so important in the first place, and how it can benefit everyone involved.

Bottlenecks and shortages in supply chains are nothing new. But shippers today have more resources than ever in deciding how best to deal with them. If your company is ready to see what options are out there, we’d love to continue the conversation.

About Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions:

Founded in 2003 by CEO and President Brad McBride, Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions and its proprietary technology partner, FreightOptics, have worked tirelessly to level the playing field in the supply chain and logistics space. Leveraging expert industry knowledge and cutting-edge technological innovation, ZDSCS prides itself on providing actionable business insights and transparent monetary savings to clients of all shapes and sizes, across all modes. Do what you do best, and Zero Down will handle the rest!