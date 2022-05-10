Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Launches Matching Gift Campaign at Modern Day Marine Expo
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Offers $25,000 DonationARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is providing a $25,000 donation as part of the NMCRS matching gift campaign during the Modern Day Marine Expo, May 10-12, 2022. Donations will support the Society's many programs and services to assist active duty and retired Sailors, Marines, and their families.
"Our NMCRS Caseworkers are seeing an increase in financial assistance requests for basic living expenses, like food, groceries, and transportation costs," shared Gillian Gonzalez, Vice President, Chief Development and Communications Officer at NMCRS. "This generous matching campaign from Raytheon Missiles & Defense will go a long way in helping us provide financial assistance and relief to the clients we serve."
At this year's Modern Day Marine 2022 event, participants will also have an opportunity to give to NMCRS as part of this campaign, thanks to Raytheon Missiles & Defense. NMCRS will be highlighted at the Raytheon booth where conference attendees can learn more about the Society and donate towards this matching gift effort.
"Our support to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society will go directly to financial assistance programs for service members and their families," said Kim Ernzen, president, Naval Power at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "As a company, we are dedicated to helping meet the needs of our communities and especially those who serve to protect our freedom."
To donate to this campaign, visit: https://support.nmcrs.org/a/moderndaymarine
For more information about Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's work supporting Sailors, Marines and their families, visit www.nmcrs.org.
About NMCRS
Since 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is staffed by over 3,800 volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.
