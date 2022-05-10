JetTransactions Becomes Accredited Member of IADA
The most frequent users of business jets make fewer aircraft transactions in their lives than JetTransactions oversees in a single year.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF., U.S., May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JetTransactions, an aircraft marketing firm with global reach through its offices in Newport Beach, Los Angeles, Chicago and West Palm Beach, has become an accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). The company, founded by Brent Dahlfors and Mark Bloomer, handles business jet acquisitions, marketing and consulting with experience offering with a broad range of aircraft services.
— JetTransactions co-founder Brent Dahlfors
“The IADA Board of Directors welcomes JetTransactions into the world’s largest dealer organization and the only group of accredited dealers and certified brokers,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “JetTransactions has an excellent reputation for ethical and transparent business jet deals and the membership looks forward to continuing to work with Brent Dahlfors, Mark Bloomer and their associates.”
“The most frequent users of business jets make fewer aircraft transactions in their lives than JetTransactions oversees in a single year,” said co-founder Brent Dahlfors. “Our global team of aviation experts leads by example, having established reputations for perceptive market intelligence, trusted industry relationships and personalized customer service. Our combined record of over 1,600 new and pre-owned business jet transactions completed around the globe supports JetTransactions’ prominent position in today’s evolving aviation marketplace.” For more information go to www.jettransactions.com.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries, and they comprise the top seven percent of the world's aircraft dealers. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other