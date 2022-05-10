Calling all boaters! Clean Ocean Access to Host FREE Shrink Wrap Collection Event at Mystic Aquarium on May 21st.
MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You protected your boat - now protect the environment! Clean Ocean Access (COA) is inviting all boaters to responsibly dispose of their shrink wrap.
Join us at Mystic Aquarium’s Milne Center for a one-day collection FREE event on Saturday, May 21 from 9 am to 1 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Drop off your shrink wrap and feel the satisfaction of knowing you’ve done the right thing.
Every spring, millions of pounds of shrink wrap used to winterize and protect boat winds up in the landfill and contributes to marine debris in the oceans. Together, we can recycle shrink wrap domestically into new products for the marine and sailing industry.
Please prepare your shrink wrap for recycling by making sure all contaminants are removed prior to dropping them off.
- Remove all strapping, vents, zippers, and other non-shrink wrap material
- Ensure the shrink wrap is clean and dry
- Fold shrink wrap into 4- to 5-foot width
- Roll shrink wrap into a tight bundle and tie using a strip of shrink wrap
We’re grateful for the support of our recycling partners and Mystic Aquarium for sharing their facility and promoting the program.
Location: Mystic Aquarium Milne Center for Ocean Science and Conservation, 55 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355
All boaters or anyone interested in learning more is welcome to stop by. Contact our Shrink Wrap Recycling Program Manager, Egidia Vergano, at swr@cleanoceanaccess.org with any questions.
About Clean Ocean Access
Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Since we began in 2006, COA has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. COA is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of Clean, Ocean, and Access focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, COA strives to achieve our vision through our mission to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors.
For more information, please visit www.cleanoceanaccess.org.
