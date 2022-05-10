Newcastle Casino Optimizes Guest Service with Playersoft HPM
We have seen the positive impact HPM has made in our sister property at WinStar World Casino, so we knew exactly what the application can do for the operation here at Newcastle.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Newcastle Casino of Oklahoma announced the launch of Host Player Management System (HPM) by Playersoft Technologies. The casino chose the system to deliver a better experience to high-value players across the casino.
— Ryan Sykes, General Manager
The casino management team selected HPM for its unique combination of player gaming information and relationship management tools. The app’s core functionality allows staff to proactively identify opportunities for hosted and non-hosted players in real-time. This allows Newcastle staff to service players while they’re still gambling to either extend their trip or by securing the next trip.
“We have seen the positive impact HPM has made in our sister property at WinStar World Casino, so we knew exactly what the application can do for the operation here at Newcastle. Both Players Club and Player Development teams are using the app to greet and reward our most valued players. We have already received positive reviews from players and staff.”
Said Ryan Sykes, General Manager.
Across the United States, casino hosts have reported how useful Host Player Management is for them. They love the convenience of delivering player services via the mobile app as opposed to traveling to a desktop PC which can take a lot of time. Beyond the improved speed of service, players can be notified by text message when their gaming comp is ready for use.
What’s more, Players reported how much they enjoy the instant messages and immediate service. Table Game players are also appreciative of the speedy service by being greeted by their host within minutes of their initial wager. The location selection in HPM allows hosts find high-value players nearby, saving steps for hosts who’re developing players in specific gaming sections. Finally, Players Club reps can view lists of patrons with birthdays, or special celebration moments on the fly.
“We are overjoyed to deploy HPM at another Chickasaw Nation property. We’ve spent dedicated time developing and improving the application and are thrilled to see operators like Newcastle embrace the real-time features in the system. We look forward to seeing operations prosper from it.” Commented, Hunter Hunstock, CEO at Playersoft
About Playersoft
Playersoft Technologies focuses on creating systems to streamline all aspects of the fast-moving casino industry. Playersoft Technologies was established with a mission to help casino operators improve the player's gaming experience while increasing player retention and profitability.
About Newcastle Casino
Newcastle Casino is located in Newcastle, Oklahoma, just 20 miles south of Oklahoma City, and proudly owned and operated by the Chickasaw Nation. It is the premier destination with a spacious 112,000-square-foot facility that houses more than 2,900 electronic games such as Bingo and Video Poker, plus classic table games like Blackjack and Baccarat.
About WinStar World Resort
WinStar World Casino and Resort is located just north of the Texas/Oklahoma border along Interstate 35, WinStar World Casino and Resort presents unrivaled gaming action 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, alongside a vibrant culinary scene, with 19 restaurants and 12 thirst-quenching bars. is a destination unlike any other – one that’s difficult to sum up. Noted to be the World’s Biggest Casino.
About Chickasaw Nation
The Chickasaw Nation headquarters located in Ada, Oklahoma, operates more than 100 diversified businesses in a variety of services and industries, including gaming, manufacturing, energy, health care, media, technology, hospitality, retail and tourism.
