UMaine to Host Climate Change Workshop for Educators July 12-13

The University of Maine Climate Change Institute and Summer University will host the first Climate Change Workshop for pre-K–12 educators this summer. “Climate Change Teaching Tools” is designed for educators to learn more about climate change and, in particular, how to bring this important subject area into the classroom in meaningful ways for students.

Participants may choose to attend for graduate credit or professional development CEUs. The two-day online workshop will be held July 12–13. The graduate credit option includes a three-week online course, July 5–22, in addition to workshop attendance.

The event will feature renowned experts in climate change from the UMaine Climate Change Institute, the Gulf of Maine Research Center, the Maine Department of Education and panelists from the Maine Changemakers Network. Keynote speakers will discuss the impacts of climate change to the ocean, land and ice across the globe and here in Maine.

“The age of climate change decision is here, and our actions will define the course of civilization and the health of our planet,” says Paul Mayewski, director and professor of the University of Maine Climate Change Institute.

For more information about the Climate Change Workshop, including registration options, email um.summerprograms@maine.edu or visit the Summer University website.

