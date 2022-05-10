VARStreet implements Redis Caching for its eCommerce
VARStreet has completed the implementation of caching mechanism using Redis across all its stores to improve site performance and ensure high availability.
Store usage has gone up considerably and our implementation of Redis Caching will help our customers provide a better purchasing experience to their end customers”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. has been powering eCommerce stores for IT & Office supplies VARs for the last 20 years. Its eCommerce platform connects with 45+ Distributors for catalog, price, and inventory, making it the #1 choice for VARs looking to set up an online store. It also comes with a very strong quoting and CRM platform at the back end, and hence providing holistic business management software for VARs in US & Canada.
— Shiv Agarwal of Sales, VARStreet Inc.
As eCommerce is gaining popularity among VARs, VARStreet has implemented a strong caching framework to provide high performance and reliability on its stores. They have done this using Redis which is one of the most popular open-source engines today, being named the "Most Loved" database by Stack Overflow for five years in a row.
Redis is an open-source, in-memory data structure store used as a database, cache, message broker, and streaming engine. All Redis data resides in memory, which helps to achieve low latency and high throughput data access. Unlike traditional databases, In-memory data stores don’t require a trip to disk, reducing engine latency to microseconds. Because of this, in-memory data stores can support more operations and faster response times.
Because of its fast performance, Redis is a popular choice for caching, session management, real-time analytics, etc. VARStreet has implemented a strong Redis framework that has helped make their eCommerce sites more scalable and resilient in terms of performance and scaling.
VARStreet’s Redis implementation will help it reduce the store load time considerably. They have implemented their integration of Redis with next.js. Their Redis implementation is unique as their APIs and node applications are both Redis compliant. They have also implemented a strong cache invalidation mechanism. In the VARStreet case, since a lot of data is dynamic controlled through flags, it was crucial to have a strong cache invalidation mechanism so that the user does not see stale data.
"Store usage has gone up considerably and our implementation of Redis Caching will help our customers provide a better purchasing experience to their end customers," said Shiv Agarwal of Sales, VARStreet Inc.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce platform for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn