ALEC BALDWIN SHOOTING REVIVES MEMORIES OF TWILIGHT ZONE MOVIE DEATHS

Best-Selling Author Says Money-Saving Measures Sacrificed Safety

WALTERVILLE, OR, US, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Like I told Michael Abatemarco of the ‘Santa Fe New Mexican,’ money-saving measures seem to have sacrificed safety on the set of RUST, where Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021,” says author Steve Chain.

“The same thing happened during the filming of TWILIGHT ZONE: THE MOVIE in 1982, the subject of my book, ‘Fly By Night: The Secret Story of Steven Spielberg, Warner Bros. and the Twilight Zone Deaths.’ A special effects explosion brought down a helicopter, which killed actor Vic Morrow and two children. My book shows how the director and the producers and the studio scrambled to cover up what happened,” Chain said.

“I told Abatemarco that the district attorney in New Mexico is looking for functions that Alec Baldwin performed on RUST, as the star and one of its producers, that would show that he was aware that cost-cutting maneuvers had increased risks. I also said that the director, Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, is also likely in the hot seat, because he, too, may have seen rules being broken.”

“Abatemarco called his piece about my book ‘Secrets and lies’ for good reason,” Chain continued. “For instance, the explosion that brought down the TWILIGHT ZONE helicopter was not triggered by a distant special effects man, as the jury was led to believe. The evidence is overwhelming that it was cued by director John Landis himself. A number of the special effects crew were intoxicated. And confidential Warner Bros. documents show that the studio knew what really happened but did not cooperate with law enforcement.” (Case # A 391583, filed 4/26/84.)

Mr. Chain is available for interviews. Contact Bruce de Torres at trinedaybruce@gmail.com. 'Fly By Night' is available at TrineDay and the major online booksellers.

Steve Chain is a writer and publisher who worked at Ramparts magazine in the 1960s, and with Warren Hinckle and Hunter S. Thompson at Scanlon's magazine. In addition to “Fly By Night,” he has authored a best-selling psychology textbook for Psychology Today, a business history of the McDonald's story (with cooperation by founder Ray Kroc), and several popular books with New York’s Warner, Simon & Schuster, and others. He has also worked successfully with the NY Times Syndicate, ABC's Good Morning America, and numerous local and national news media outlets.