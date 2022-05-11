Submit Release
Business Reporter: How digitalisation is redrawing the contours of the workplace

Technology and the pandemic have changed where and how we work and what skills are in high demand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Everest Group talks about how the world of work needs an upgrade to remove the gap between the legacy system of work and a new paradigm enabled by digital technologies. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI-based automation are removing repetitive, mundane tasks from the human workload at pace, while the cloud provides the underlying infrastructure for remote work and data analytics. As an ever-increasing number of transactional tasks at the workplace get automated, soft skills such as empathy, the ability to communicate and collaborate effectively are taking centre stage in recruitment. Given how many traditional jobs and cherished skills are about to disappear thanks to digitalisation, it also seems to be worthwhile to establish a new skill taxonomy in line with the labour requirements of the digital age that can serve as a guide when designing re- and upskilling programmes.

As remote work has become table stakes during the pandemic, recruitment is increasingly transcending geographical boundaries. Digital technologies mean that a much larger talent pool of white-collar workers is becoming available for businesses. However, remote work, especially across regions and national borders, comes with additional complexities, where special attention needs to be given to compliance with local regulations, the management of cross-cultural teams and the customisation of central policies. To make the most of a digital workforce, diversity, equity and inclusion programmes will also have a central role to play.

