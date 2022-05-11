Business Reporter: Why cyber risk should be an integral part of a company’s ESG strategy
The case for an integrated approach to increasing shareholder valueLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS) talk about why businesses need to treat cyber-risk exposure as a top priority in conjunction with other ESG goals. Cyber security is increasingly regarded as one of the key drivers of shareholder value alongside with environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The rapidly growing number and severity of cyber-attacks have pushed cyber security to the forefront of shareholders’ minds. As a result, businesses can’t be oblivious to the havoc that cyber attacks can wreak on their operation in terms of data, financial and reputational loss, and shareholder value.
Therefore, more resources should be allocated to assessing the level of cyber risk their most valuable assets are exposed to and improving their security posture accordingly. However, strengthening their cyber defences is only half the story. Once they have become more resilient and have achieved better cyber hygiene practices in their organisation, they’ll also need to demonstrate their heightened cyber security status to their shareholders. One way of doing this is to attain a cyber-risk rating that will help communicate top management’s commitment to data security to shareholders. Unless combined with a robust cybersecurity policy, efforts to meet ESG goals in order to drive shareholder value will be futile and fail to bring results.
To learn more about how cyber risk is linked to ESG goals, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About ISS Corporate Solutions
ISS Corporate Solutions, Inc. (ICS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS). ICS provides advisory services, analytical tools and information to companies to enable them to improve shareholder value and reduce risk through the adoption of improved corporate governance and executive compensation practices.
https://www.isscorporatesolutions.com/
Business Reporter
Press
+44 2083494363
email us here