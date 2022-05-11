Submit Release
Business Reporter: Why cyber risk should be an integral part of a company’s ESG strategy

The case for an integrated approach to increasing shareholder value

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS) talk about why businesses need to treat cyber-risk exposure as a top priority in conjunction with other ESG goals. Cyber security is increasingly regarded as one of the key drivers of shareholder value alongside with environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The rapidly growing number and severity of cyber-attacks have pushed cyber security to the forefront of shareholders’ minds. As a result, businesses can’t be oblivious to the havoc that cyber attacks can wreak on their operation in terms of data, financial and reputational loss, and shareholder value.

Therefore, more resources should be allocated to assessing the level of cyber risk their most valuable assets are exposed to and improving their security posture accordingly. However, strengthening their cyber defences is only half the story. Once they have become more resilient and have achieved better cyber hygiene practices in their organisation, they’ll also need to demonstrate their heightened cyber security status to their shareholders. One way of doing this is to attain a cyber-risk rating that will help communicate top management’s commitment to data security to shareholders. Unless combined with a robust cybersecurity policy, efforts to meet ESG goals in order to drive shareholder value will be futile and fail to bring results.

To learn more about how cyber risk is linked to ESG goals, read the article.

