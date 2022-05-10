Increasing Government Initiatives Promote The Railway Telematics Market Growth

Railway Telematics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in government initiatives for smart railways is significantly driving the growth of the railway telematics market. Governments across the world are undertaking various smart railway initiatives to provide better transportation infrastructure. For instance, in July 2020, the government of China announced the development goal of smart railways using 5G technology and the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), including a national railway network exceeding 200,000 kilometers. Also, in November 2021, the government of India announced the development of 102 semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Expresses, and in October 2021, Indian Railways announced a plan to establish approximately 500 multi-modal cargo terminals under the "PM GatiShakti" program, for a total cost of $6.68 billion over five years. Hence, the government's initiatives for smart railways will increase the demand for railway telematics and thereby drive the railway telematics industry growth.

The global railway telematics market size is expected to grow from $3.84 billion in 2021 to $4.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.48%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global railway telematics market share is expected to reach $5.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.51%.

Railway telematics market research shows that strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. The strategic partnerships and collaborations in the railway telematics market are enabling competitiveness in the rail sector between freight transportation companies. In March 2020, Netherlands-based Intermodal Telematics BV (IMT) and Germany-based transportation company, VTG AG, entered into a long-term partnership to extend the digitization of VTG’s rail wagon fleet, under which 15,000 rail cars will be equipped with CLT20-Ex GPS units.

Major players covered in the global railway telematics industry are Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Alstom SA, Knorr-Bremse AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Intermodal Telematics BV, Intrex Telematics, Orbital Communications Corporation, Savvy Telematics, Trinity Industries Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, LG CNS, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Thales Group, Bombardier Inc, General Electric Company, and IBM Corporation.

TBRC’s global railway telematics market report is segmented by solution into fleet management, automatic stock control, remote data access, railcar tracking and tracing, by railcar into hoppers, tank cars, well cars, boxcars, refrigerated boxcars, by component type into telematics control unit, sensors.

Railway Telematics Global Market Report 2022 – By Solution (Fleet Management, Automatic Stock Control, Remote Data Access, Railcar Tracking And Tracing), By Railcar (Hoppers, Tank Cars, Well Cars, Boxcars, Refrigerated Boxcars), By Component Type (Telematics Control Unit, Sensors) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a railway telematics market overview, forecast railway telematics market size and growth for the whole market, railway telematics market segments, geographies, railway telematics market trends, railway telematics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

