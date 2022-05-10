Dr Loreena Ryder and Debbie Page Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Dr Loreena Ryder, naturopathic physician at Naturopathic Physicians Group Debbie Page, heads up Louis E. Page, Inc Candice Georgiadis

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Consuming Food and Water — Food is the most intimate relationship that we have in our lives. Since it is such a personal relationship, it is often very difficult to modify or change our food habits. If you are a pet owner or have had a pet, your vet most likely changed their pet’s food when they had allergies. However, humans are resistant to that change themselves, even if we are what we eat. Water is the base of all our chemical reactions, as it makes up 60% of our body. Without adequate water consumption, we just can’t think or function properly.

Bowel Movements — Bowel movements are how our body removes toxins. If we can’t remove toxins, we will start to feel sluggish, gain weight, and lack energy. Frequency is also important, as you should release your bowels that same number of times you eat in a day. A healthy excreta will typically smell like grass or hay and should be smooth or snake like.

Movement or Exercise — This is crucial to living a healthy lifestyle, especially since many of us sit at a desk for work. Daily exercise provides several benefits including increasing your brain function by at least 20%, detoxifying your body, helping with bowel movement, and improving your sleep. Walking is good but you should be breaking a sweat. Taking a stroll is not necessarily active enough unless you are just starting out. Weight resistance training will help you build healthy bones and muscles, which will help improve your hormone regulation. The more muscle mass you have the better, as your overall hormones will be working stronger as well.

Stress Management — Stress is the kryptonite of our bodies, as it taxes every one of our bodies systems and functions. Stress can affect everyone differently. Some people can handle more stress than others. Even if you do everything right and are extremely healthy, you may still experience stress that would put you in an unhealthy category. Stress may be a result of what is going on in your life, such as a stressful job or relationship, which means it may be time for a change. Self-care should always be a main priority for yourself, as no one else will care about your self-care more than you will.

Debbie Page, heads up Louis E. Page, Inc

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. “From testimonials and personal experience, we have enough information to conclude that IT’S POSSIBLE TO DESIGN AND LIVE AN EXTRAORDINARY LIFE.” ~ Jim Rohn

I first heard that quote in 2008. I wanted to believe it, but I didn’t really think it was possible for me. Besides that, what does “Live an extraordinary life” really mean? I would look at my life and feel like I was working hard and serving others, but I felt like I was on the hamster wheel. When my husband passed in 2015, I had a pretty major pity party: woe is me, nobody loves me. I was reenacting Eeyore. It took me two years to emerge from that poor, “pitiful me” attitude to a brand-new way of thinking. What if I really could live an extraordinary life? What if I start to seek out others who are living extraordinary lives? Once I started to hang around successful people, it was contagious. Now at 68, I am living an extraordinary life with deep satisfaction.

2. “God adores you, honey.” ~ Pastor Michael Hintze

That was shocking news to me. Yes, I believed that God loved me, but adores me? I began to tell myself that day in and day out. I would have doubts. I would have fears. I would have self-loathing, but I kept telling myself that God adores me. Once I began to believe that I began to watch myself unfold like a flower. That made it possible for me to adore others on a deep level. Wow! How my relationships grew and deepened and started bringing incredible satisfaction.

