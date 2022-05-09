Senate Bill 1225 Printer's Number 1638
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1638
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1225
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, K. WARD, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD,
LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, TOMLINSON,
J. WARD, COSTA, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT,
FONTANA, HUGHES, KEARNEY AND TARTAGLIONE, MAY 9, 2022
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 9, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further
providing for coverage for mammographic examinations and
diagnostic breast imaging.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 632(b) of the act of May 17, 1921
(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921,
amended July 1, 2020 (P.L.572, No.52), is amended to read:
Section 632. Coverage for Mammographic Examinations and
Diagnostic Breast Imaging.--* * *
(b) A group or individual health or sickness or accident
insurance policy providing hospital or medical/surgical coverage
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22