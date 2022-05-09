Submit Release
Senate Bill 1225 Printer's Number 1638

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1638

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1225

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, K. WARD, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA, GEBHARD,

LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, TOMLINSON,

J. WARD, COSTA, BOSCOLA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT,

FONTANA, HUGHES, KEARNEY AND TARTAGLIONE, MAY 9, 2022

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 9, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further

providing for coverage for mammographic examinations and

diagnostic breast imaging.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 632(b) of the act of May 17, 1921

(P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921,

amended July 1, 2020 (P.L.572, No.52), is amended to read:

Section 632. Coverage for Mammographic Examinations and

Diagnostic Breast Imaging.--* * *

(b) A group or individual health or sickness or accident

insurance policy providing hospital or medical/surgical coverage

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

