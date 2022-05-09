Senate Bill 1223 Printer's Number 1641

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1641

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1223

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, COMITTA, MENSCH, FONTANA, KANE, FLYNN,

STREET, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, MUTH AND A. WILLIAMS,

MAY 9, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 9, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in reimbursement by Commonwealth and

between school districts, providing for level-up supplemental

basic education funding for the 2021-2022 school year.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 2502.55. Level-up Supplemental Basic Education

Funding for the 2021-2022 School Year.--(a) From money

appropriated for payment of basic education funding to school

districts in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Commonwealth shall

pay to qualifying school districts an allocation for the 2021-

2022 school year payable in the 2022-2023 fiscal year as

follows:

(1) There shall be a determination of the qualifying school

