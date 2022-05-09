Senate Bill 1223 Printer's Number 1641
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1641
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1223
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, COMITTA, MENSCH, FONTANA, KANE, FLYNN,
STREET, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, MUTH AND A. WILLIAMS,
MAY 9, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 9, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in reimbursement by Commonwealth and
between school districts, providing for level-up supplemental
basic education funding for the 2021-2022 school year.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 2502.55. Level-up Supplemental Basic Education
Funding for the 2021-2022 School Year.--(a) From money
appropriated for payment of basic education funding to school
districts in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Commonwealth shall
pay to qualifying school districts an allocation for the 2021-
2022 school year payable in the 2022-2023 fiscal year as
follows:
(1) There shall be a determination of the qualifying school
