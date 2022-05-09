Senate Bill 1224 Printer's Number 1642
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1642
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1224
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, FONTANA, BROOKS,
STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, KANE, SCHWANK, HUGHES AND
COSTA, MAY 9, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 9, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in construction and renovation of
buildings by school entities, further providing for
maintenance program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2604-J(f) and (g) of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
are amended to read:
Section 2604-J. Maintenance program.
* * *
(f) Limitation on grant award.--
(1) No grant award for a maintenance project may exceed
[$1,000,000] $3,000,000.
(2) No school entity may receive an annual allocation of
grants that exceeds 20% of the funds available under the
program.
