Senate Bill 1224 Printer's Number 1642

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1642

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1224

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, FONTANA, BROOKS,

STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, KANE, SCHWANK, HUGHES AND

COSTA, MAY 9, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 9, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in construction and renovation of

buildings by school entities, further providing for

maintenance program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2604-J(f) and (g) of the act of March 10,

1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,

are amended to read:

Section 2604-J. Maintenance program.

* * *

(f) Limitation on grant award.--

(1) No grant award for a maintenance project may exceed

[$1,000,000] $3,000,000.

(2) No school entity may receive an annual allocation of

grants that exceeds 20% of the funds available under the

program.

