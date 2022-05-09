Senate Bill 1226 Printer's Number 1639
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - after 30 days' notice to the district attorney whenever the
court upon its own motion or upon the motion of a child or the
parents or guardian finds:
* * *
(3) [five] two years have elapsed since the final
discharge of the person from commitment, placement, probation
or any other disposition and referral, pursuant to an
adjudication of delinquency following a determination by the
court that the person committed an offense classified as a
misdemeanor, other than a misdemeanor under Chapter 61
(relating to firearms and other dangerous articles) or a
misdemeanor under section 3126(a)(2) or (3) (relating to
indecent assault), and since such final discharge, the person
has not been convicted of a felony, misdemeanor or
adjudicated delinquent and no proceeding is pending seeking
such conviction or adjudication; [or]
(3.1) five years have elapsed since the final discharge
of the person from commitment, placement, probation or any
other disposition and referral, pursuant to an adjudication
of delinquency following a determination by the court that
the person committed an offense classified as a felony, an
offense classified as a misdemeanor under Chapter 61 or an
offense classified as a misdemeanor under section 3126(a)(2)
or (3), and since such final discharge, the person has not
been convicted of a felony, misdemeanor or adjudicated
delinquent and no proceeding is pending seeking such
conviction or adjudication; or
* * *
Section 2. Sections 6304, 6323 and 6340 of Title 42 are
amended by adding subsections to read:
