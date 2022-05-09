Senate Bill 1226 Printer's Number 1639

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - after 30 days' notice to the district attorney whenever the

court upon its own motion or upon the motion of a child or the

parents or guardian finds:

* * *

(3) [five] two years have elapsed since the final

discharge of the person from commitment, placement, probation

or any other disposition and referral, pursuant to an

adjudication of delinquency following a determination by the

court that the person committed an offense classified as a

misdemeanor, other than a misdemeanor under Chapter 61

(relating to firearms and other dangerous articles) or a

misdemeanor under section 3126(a)(2) or (3) (relating to

indecent assault), and since such final discharge, the person

has not been convicted of a felony, misdemeanor or

adjudicated delinquent and no proceeding is pending seeking

such conviction or adjudication; [or]

(3.1) five years have elapsed since the final discharge

of the person from commitment, placement, probation or any

other disposition and referral, pursuant to an adjudication

of delinquency following a determination by the court that

the person committed an offense classified as a felony, an

offense classified as a misdemeanor under Chapter 61 or an

offense classified as a misdemeanor under section 3126(a)(2)

or (3), and since such final discharge, the person has not

been convicted of a felony, misdemeanor or adjudicated

delinquent and no proceeding is pending seeking such

conviction or adjudication; or

* * *

Section 2. Sections 6304, 6323 and 6340 of Title 42 are

amended by adding subsections to read:

20220SB1226PN1639 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30