Senate Bill 1228 Printer's Number 1640

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1640

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1228

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, A. WILLIAMS, GORDNER,

CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, KEARNEY, MENSCH, KANE AND SCHWANK,

MAY 9, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 9, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters,

further providing for limitation on and change in place of

commitment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6353 heading and (a) of Title 42 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section

is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 6353. Limitation on and change in place of commitment and

disposition review hearing .

(a) General rule.--No child shall initially be committed to

an institution for a period longer than four years or a period

longer than he could have been sentenced by the court if he had

been convicted of the same offense as an adult, whichever is

less. The initial commitment may be extended for a similar

period of time, or modified, if the court finds after hearing

that the extension or modification will effectuate the original

