Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,234 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1228 Printer's Number 1640

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1640

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1228

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, A. WILLIAMS, GORDNER,

CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, KEARNEY, MENSCH, KANE AND SCHWANK,

MAY 9, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 9, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters,

further providing for limitation on and change in place of

commitment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6353 heading and (a) of Title 42 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section

is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 6353. Limitation on and change in place of commitment and

disposition review hearing .

(a) General rule.--No child shall initially be committed to

an institution for a period longer than four years or a period

longer than he could have been sentenced by the court if he had

been convicted of the same offense as an adult, whichever is

less. The initial commitment may be extended for a similar

period of time, or modified, if the court finds after hearing

that the extension or modification will effectuate the original

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 1228 Printer's Number 1640

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.