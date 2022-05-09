Senate Bill 1228 Printer's Number 1640
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 1640
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1228
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL,
BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, COLLETT, A. WILLIAMS, GORDNER,
CAPPELLETTI, LAUGHLIN, KEARNEY, MENSCH, KANE AND SCHWANK,
MAY 9, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MAY 9, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters,
further providing for limitation on and change in place of
commitment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6353 heading and (a) of Title 42 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and the section
is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 6353. Limitation on and change in place of commitment and
disposition review hearing .
(a) General rule.--No child shall initially be committed to
an institution for a period longer than four years or a period
longer than he could have been sentenced by the court if he had
been convicted of the same offense as an adult, whichever is
less. The initial commitment may be extended for a similar
period of time, or modified, if the court finds after hearing
that the extension or modification will effectuate the original
